Warrnambool and the south-west are today expecting our coldest day of the year so far, with more hail tipped.
It will be cloudy with a very high chance of showers, becoming less likely later tonight.
There was already hail just before 7am in Warrnambool and at that time we had received 11.2mm of rain since 9am Sunday.
Port Fairy has had 19mm, Mount William 19.2 and Westmere 17.8.
Today winds will be westerly 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 25 to 30 km/h in the morning then tending south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h in the late afternoon.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 4.9 degrees and felt like 0.2. Mount William was -0.1 and felt like -5.7.
The city is expecting a top temperature of 11 degrees, Hamilton and Ararat just nine, Mortlake and Colac 10, Casterton, Portland and Heywood 11 and Port Fairy 12.
There is of course a sheep graziers warning in place for cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to those conditions.
A cold front is crossing the state today with cold west to south-westerly air flow in its wake.
Showery conditions are expected to gradually ease as a ridge builds over the south-east of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.
North to north-easterly flow is expected to freshen over western Victoria from late Wednesday and into Thursday ahead of the next low pressure system approaching from the west.
There's also the chance of snow above 700 metres.
For the week ahead, Warrnambool is expecting a cloudy 12 for Tuesday and Wednesday, showers (between 1-9mm) Thursday 10, a partly cloudy 13 Friday and Saturday and scattered showers 13 on Sunday.
