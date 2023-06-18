The Standard
Warrnambool is expecting a top temperature of 11 degrees, Hamilton and Ararat just nine

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:52am, first published 7:45am
It was pretty bright in Warrnambool just after 7am. We're expecting a top of 11 degrees, but it may not get that warm.
Warrnambool and the south-west are today expecting our coldest day of the year so far, with more hail tipped.

