The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Deakin Warrnambool unveils message stick by Peek Wurrung Elder Uncle Rob Lowe

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 19 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alistair McCosh and Uncle Rob Lowe shake hands over the new message stick. Supplied picture
Alistair McCosh and Uncle Rob Lowe shake hands over the new message stick. Supplied picture

Deakin University has introduced a message stick to its Warrnambool campus to celebrate its connection with the region's Indigenous community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.