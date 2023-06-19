Deakin University has introduced a message stick to its Warrnambool campus to celebrate its connection with the region's Indigenous community.
The stick was made by Peek Wurrung Elder Uncle Rob Lowe.
Mr Lowe said message sticks had been used by Indigenous people for thousands of years.
"The message stick itself represents our nation, which is the Maar nation. It's got six notches on it that represent our tribes in the area," he told The Standard.
"Our nation, our people, our culture, our history, Deakin's a part of that."
Deakin Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh said the site had a long history with Indigenous communities.
"I think it's just a really positive sign of a strong and collaborative relationship," he said.
"We're very thankful that Uncle Rob's taken the time to make this and come out to present it."
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
