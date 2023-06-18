The Standard
Prepared North Warrnambool Eagles triumph in 'must win' game against Hamilton Kangaroos

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 18 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 5:30pm
North Warrnambool Eagles defender Maisie Barlow stood up against Hamilton. Picture by Anthony Brady
North Warrnambool coach Maddison Vardy believes her side is beginning to "come together nicely" following an important round 10 win over Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday. The Eagles prevailed 46-32 in ugly weather and sit fifth on the Hampden league ladder, just two points behind the Kangaroos (fourth).

