North Warrnambool coach Maddison Vardy believes her side is beginning to "come together nicely" following an important round 10 win over Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday. The Eagles prevailed 46-32 in ugly weather and sit fifth on the Hampden league ladder, just two points behind the Kangaroos (fourth).
The side, who seem to be improving with every game, had been working hard behind the scenes, according to Vardy.
"We've been working a bit harder at training and we've thrown in a couple of extra sessions during the week just because we knew there were a few things we had to work on," Vardy said.
"We're really starting to get stable in our positions and know who's playing where.
"Our young girls are really starting to step up at the moment too. Like Matilda Sewell, she's just playing beautiful netball at the moment and Emily Saffin.
"Even Tahni Porter, some people forget that Tahni's only 19. She's just stepped up into that next level of a senior netballer and she's playing so good at the moment."
Vardy said the match was a must-win for her side to strengthen its finals chances.
The Kangaroos triumphed previously when the sides met in round one.
"We knew that was a must win for us to get ourselves at least a game clear (of fifth)," Vardy said.
"But just to give ourselves a little bit of breathing space and we know that coming into the back half of this year we have to win those games that we lost in the early rounds.
"We knew yesterday was going to be a big game for us and the girls just came out firing."
Gun defender Maisie Barlow was a standout for the victors among a number of other contributors.
"I think just everyone stepped up," Vardy said.
"Maisie Barlow had an outstanding game in goal-defence and Skye Billings just shot the lights out. She was a really strong goal attack and she didn't miss too many, especially in conditions like that.
"The girls just worked really well. Tahni Porter in the middle, she had a really, really good game. We were just strong. We just stuck together."
The Kangaroos, who were without co- coach Kellie Sommerville on the court, were best served by Ella Sevior.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool proved too strong for Portland, defeating the Tigers 53-28.
Amy Wormald was influential for the Blues, who sit sixth, four points behind the Eagles. Second-placed Cobden survived a scare against third-placed Koroit, winning 44-41 in a thriller.
Sarah Moroney was the Bombers best player while Scarlett O'Donnell was the Saints' equivalent.
In the remaining fixture, win-less Port Fairy were no match for the might of ladder-leader South Warrnambool. The undefeated Roosters won 93-14, with Holly Phillips contributing a mammoth 68 goals for the reigning premier.
