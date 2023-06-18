Hampden league open grade assistant coach Kate Lindsey says the association is "spoilt for choice" when it comes to talent after another strong showing at the Associations Championships Finals Day in Melbourne on Sunday.
After three weekends of qualifying competitions, 57 teams from across the state competed in the highly-regarded tournament, with the Hampden league sending four teams, including an open female side to battle it out.
On a day of tough, competitive netball, the association reached finals in the 15 and under, 17 and under and open female section.
South Warrnambool's premiership winning mentor Will Jamison, alongside Lindsey coached the open female group and although the side fell 17-20 in a thriller against Ovens and Murray in the semi-final after losing just one match in its round robin tournament, it was a tremendous performance.
Lindsey told The Standard after winning 10 of the 11 round robin games it was a disappointing finish but was proud of the group's endeavour all day.
"We're definitely shattered, we played so well across 11 games and while we're disappointed we're proud of the team representing their league," she said. "They probably exceeded expectation. To win 10 matches and some really tough matches in there was pleasing. We gave it our all and probably ran out of legs in the end.
"We're so proud with how they performed."
The highly respected coach said there was plenty of strong contributors for the open female side.
"Everyone contributed but Issy Rae in the mid-court competed hard all day, she played the most quarters out of anyone, she uses it well and is very safe when it's in her hands," she said. "Hollie Phillips really stood up as well and had some big moments against some really good players and Sarah Moroney covered all three defensive positions and is such a positive communicator on court. It was so important having her out there."
The 17 and under squad, coached by Jacqui Bowman, fell agonisingly short in the grand final against Banyule and District, going down 15-9 after a strong win in the semi-final against Ovens and Murray.
The 15 and under squad, which won nine of 11 games in the round robin tournament, fell 15-12 to St Albans/Caroline Springs in the semi-final after placing third, another excellent result for the league.
The 13 and under squad, coached by Jaime Barr and Kym Grundy, showed plenty of promising signs throughout the tournament, finishing in seventh position and capping off the day with a barnstorming 17-4 win against Gippsland league.
Lindsey said the future was very bright and exciting in the Hampden league.
"We're spoilt for choice for talent in the Hampden league," she said. "It was fantastic to have such great representation from 13s all the way to open. It was wonderful to see three sides make semis. It shows how strong the Hampden league is."
