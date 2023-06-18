NOVICE jumper Gunaluva scored a brave win for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde to take out a $40,000 restricted steeplechase on his home track on Sunday.
Gunaluva with Aaron Kuru in the saddle hung on to beat Contradel by a long neck with Laylite, a short-neck back in third spot in the 3450 metre race.
Wilde's stable foreman Liam Hoy said the New Zealand bred galloper was brave in scoring his first jumps win on a bottomless track after running second in a maiden steeplechase at Hamilton at his previous start..
"It was a tough win," Hoy told The Standard.
"The paddocks were really heavy. Gunaluva fought on really strongly. He was there to be beat but he refused to lay down. Gunaluva ticks a couple of boxes as he stays all day and he likes heavy ground. It was a great ride by Aaron. He's an underrated jockey. Aaron does a lot of work for the stable so he deserved the winning ride."
Hoy said the six-year-old will have a freshen up before Wilde plans the next start for Gunaluva.
"We'll give Gunaluva a bit of a break after that effort on such a heavy track," the star Koroit footballer said. "There's some nice jumps races for him at Casterton and Coleraine later in the season. We might even look at a race like the novice 'chase on the middle day of next years Warrnambool May carnival."
Kuru, who rode four jumps winners in New Zealand on Saturday, before rushing back for four rides at Warrnambool on Sunday said Gunaluva showed promise as a jumper.
"I thought he was really honest," Kuru said. "I just think he's been one run behind in this campaign. With a bit of time he could develop into a handy jumper."
Warrnambool hosts the Lafferty Hurdle and Thackeray Steeplechase at its next race meeting on July 2.
