Symon Wilde wins with jumper Gunaluva in $40,000 restricted steeplechase on Sunday at Warrnambool

By Tim Auld
Updated June 18 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:34pm
Symon Wilde took out a $40,000 restricted steeplechase on his home track on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Symon Wilde took out a $40,000 restricted steeplechase on his home track on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

NOVICE jumper Gunaluva scored a brave win for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde to take out a $40,000 restricted steeplechase on his home track on Sunday.

