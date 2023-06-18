A Camperdown fire has been extinguished by emergency services.
A smoldering tree stump at Lakes and Craters Holiday Park was called in at 2.31pm, with a Camperdown CFA crew arriving at the scene at 2.43pm.
A CFA Media spokesman said two trucks responded to the blaze.
"Bostocks Creek was the other brigade, but they never got on scene," he told The Standard.
The situation was marked under control at 2.46pm, while the second crew was still on its way to the location.
The Camperdown unit left the scene just after 3pm, with the small fire now considered safe.
The CFA Media spokesman said the cause of the smoldering tree stump was unknown at this stage.
