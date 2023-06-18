The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

CFA crew responds to holiday park fire in Camperdown

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 18 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fire was extinguished close to 3pm. File picture
The fire was extinguished close to 3pm. File picture

A Camperdown fire has been extinguished by emergency services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.