Warrnambool Blues coach Dan O'Keefe is a fan of the even nature of this year's Hampden league season.
Following their 10.20 (80) to 7.10 (52) round 10 triumph over Portland on Saturday, the Blues sit fifth on 20 points, only 12 behind first-placed South Warrnambool and two ahead of eighth-placed Port Fairy.
"It is a really strange competition but a really good one at that," O'Keefe said. "For my first time coming down into the Hampden league for a long time it's great because you've got to be on every single game and we've seen anyone can beat anyone.
"We knocked off Terang earlier in the year, then Terang knocked off South, Port Fairy's knocked off South. There's just been some big upsets and I guess moving forward now there's probably no such thing as an upset because know that you've just got to turn up every game."
In rainy conditions Jackson Bell and Otto Opperman shone against the Tigers, as the Blues clawed their way back from a nine-point deficit at half-time to win by 28 points.
"Otto was super down back," O'Keefe said.
"He really stood out and defended well, stood under the high balls a few times. Attacked really well. He was a real general and leader down there which is what we need because Sam Cowling didn't play and we took James Chittick out to play as second ruck.
"We had a different look down there so Otto really stood up."
The Blues slotted seven goals to none in the third quarter to finally break away from their opponents.
"It felt like we, not controlled the game so to speak, but we had the play for even the first half of the game," O'Keefe said
"The weather played a big part in the way the game was played and Portland got numbers back and made it really hard to score.
"But I guess a testament to the way we clawed it out, we just had to keep fighting until we felt like we could break them. Once we got control of the contest we felt like we were eventually going to break them, it was just a matter of when."
The Blues mentor said the side was guilty of trying to move the ball at times like it was playing in dry conditions.
He said the tide turned once the side started backing its midfielders in at the contest and taking territory with the ball.
"We probably had to take a leaf out of Portland's book and the way Jake Wilson played was enormous for them," he said.
He just gave them 60, 70 metres of territory and played the game from there. We probably just needed to do a little bit of the same and back our contest on the ground in."
Goal-kicking inaccuracy has plagued the Blues at stages this season however O'Keefe said many of the side's behinds were due to the conditions.
"It was very different to our inaccurate kicking in the first part of the year where we had a few games where we kicked a lot of points," he said.
"It was very different to that. It was the weather, the ball was falling short and just getting rushed over. It was snaps under pressure. It was those sorts of things."
