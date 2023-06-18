The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

North Warrnambool Eagle Jarryd Lewis dominant off half-back in sides win against Hamilton

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 18 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryd Lewis, pictured in 2022, was influential off half-back for North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday. File picture
Jarryd Lewis, pictured in 2022, was influential off half-back for North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday. File picture

Experienced North Warrnambool Eagle Jarryd Lewis is doing more than just filling a need for his side in defence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.