Experienced North Warrnambool Eagle Jarryd Lewis is doing more than just filling a need for his side in defence.
Lewis, traditionally a forward, dazzled off the half-back line for the Eagles on Saturday as they downed Hamilton 9.10 (64) to 4.2 (26) in round 10 of the Hampden league.
Lewis was named as his side's best performer, with Matt Wines and Harry Keast rounding out the top three.
Luke Wines was strong off half-back for the Eagles last campaign but has only played two games this year due to living in the NT.
"He (Lewis) is really enjoying that," Eagles coach Adam Dowie said of Lewis' new role. "I suppose last year we had Jenko and Luke Wines as our real good rebounding half-backs and we've probably lost a bit of polish and drive off there.
"The good thing I think with Jarryd though is we know he now can play back, we know he can play across the middle, he can also go forward so it's probably horses for courses a little bit. We'll look at the match-ups next week regarding Terang and go from there."
Dowie said the win was set up in the first quarter which the Eagles won 30-13.
"It's always difficult Hamilton at Hamilton, especially they were up and about coming off a really good win last week against Camperdown," he said. "We quite like the wet weather, Jett Bermingham's good in that as well and Jackson Grundy and Adam Wines. It was a good result."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.