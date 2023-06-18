Warrnambool Seahawks playing-coach Alex Gynes says his group is "stringing some good form" together but believes there is another gear to be reached.
The second-placed Big V division one men's outfit knocked off Coburg at the Arc 87-64 on Saturday night, a week after pushing ladder leaders Shepparton away from home to consolidate its standing in the competition.
"It was a tight contest until three quarter time and we started to chip away at the lead. It was nice to get a somewhat comfortable win," Gynes said about Saturday's win.
"They're a really physical team and like to make it a bit of a grind which they certainly did early.
"I thought it was a good test of our character to stick with it and come away with a good win."
Gynes said import Jamal Pollydore was a standout with 36 points and five rebounds while others from the bench provided a spark.
"JP got himself going in the third, which he's been doing all season," he said.
"A couple of blokes who came off the bench played some valuable minutes. Riley Nicholson was fantastic when he was on, he was big and ran the floor hard.
"Matt Berkefeld played his role. he's been injured for the first half of season but he's got some run in his legs. He's a steady head for us when he comes in. Benson Steele was also good, controlled the tempo and got us into some good spots."
After falling 92-87 in a high-scoring affair against Shepparton in round 11, the former NBL player said there was room for improvement but believed it wasn't far away from clicking.
"There's room for improvement, our game style is there and structure, it's just about polish," he said.
"We lost to Shepparton but I thought we played really well. They're the benchmark and to play the way we did against a hostile crowd was pleasing despite not winning.
"We're stringing some good form in patches but we'd like to be a bit more consistency."
The Seahawks will look to build towards Big V division one men's playoffs with an away clash against Bulleen on next round, while the ladder-leading Mermaids return to the court in division one women's with a road trip to Mildura.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.