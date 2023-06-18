That's our third game (win) under a goal this year so in a tight season they're very important.- Chris McLaren
Koroit coach Chris McLaren says his youthful side has areas to improve but is "doing a fair bit right" after its narrow round 10 win against Cobden on Saturday.
The Saints, who defeated the Bombers 6.11 (47) to 5.12 (43), are making a habit of prevailing in close Hampden league contests, with the win their third under a goal this year.
"We're getting over the line in the tight ones, that's our third game (win) under a goal this year so in a tight season they're very important," McLaren said.
McLaren accepts that mistakes will come from his young group but is pleased with the high effort levels that have become a trademark of his team.
"Obviously you're always happy with the result when you get over the line," he said.
"We're a really young group this year, we're making plenty of mistakes which young teams do but our effort is unbelievably good at the moment. It has been all year to be fair.
"We're doing lots right but we're certainly making a few errors which inexperienced teams can do from time to time. So we've still got lots of things we need to improve on but we're also doing a fair bit right which is pleasing."
Star midfield pairing James Gow and Levi Nagorcka (two goals) were dominant for the Saints, with teammate Alex Pulling making a successful return from injury.
Paddy O'Sullivan also chimed in with a pair of majors for the Saints while Jack Hammond was named as the Bombers' best.
The Saints mentor praised the work of Matt Bradley and second-gamer Talor Byrne, as well as the improvement all the side's younger members had made.
"I thought Matt Bradley took some really strong marks today and got a few shots on goal. He's doing a great job to play as a key forward," he said.
"Talor Byrne in his second game as a 15-year-old was unbelievably good. He's just so clean. You talk about making the right decisions and being clean with the ball, he certainly set the tone there.
"There's been significant improvement in probably almost all of our young players. I don't think we'd have a player that hasn't improved in that younger group which is real exciting."
The victors were without forward Connor Byrne (shoulder) and Mac Petersen (knee) for the clash, who were late outs.
The victory sees the Saints move to fourth and demonstrates their improvement after losing to the Bombers by 28 points in round one.
"I feel like we're playing a lot better than we were early in the season with a young group," McLaren said.
"They're 100 out of 100 with intent and all that sort of stuff. There's just a few little things we need to tidy up."
