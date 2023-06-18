WARRNAMBOOL'S Geoff McLaren admits he's struggling to keep a lid on the performances of his unbeaten two-year-old Steparty after the colt won his third consecutive race at Flemington on Saturday.
Steparty with talented jockey Dean Yendall in the saddle defeated Blazing Harry by more than a length to take out the 1420 metre race.
McLaren along with his good mate, Warrnambool hotelier Peter 'Cork' Walsh are in the ownership group of Steparty, along with a syndicate of other local people.
"It's pretty exciting watching Steparty run," McLaren told The Standard.
"There's not many horses win three from three and two of those victories have been at Flemington on Saturday's.
"I would say there's more improvement in Steparty.
"I've been lucky to have raced a few handy horses in my life but this bloke looks the most exciting and probably will be the best.
"Cork and I have to thank racecaller Rick McIntosh for advising us to take shares in the horse."
Horsham trainer Paul Preusker puts the polish on the undefeated colt and McLaren is leaving the decisions regarding Steparty's future starts to the astute horseman.
"Paul's doing a great job," he said of Preusker's influence on the colt.
"We'll be guided what Paul says he'll do with Steparty next. He's a very good trainer.
"I think Paul is looking at giving the horse a short break before tackling some nice three-year-old races in town in the spring.
"But as I said we'll be leaving the decisions up to Paul.
"It's wonderful to hear Dean has a good opinion of Steparty.
"Dean's ridden plenty of good horses in his career and he rates this bloke as one of the best which adds to the excitement."
Steparty has won more than $235,000 for his connections from his three victories to date.
