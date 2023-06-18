There's always room for improvement, even when you're sitting eight points clear on top of the ladder and undefeated.
The Tigers made it 11 consecutive Warrnambool and District league victories on Saturday, brushing aside Old Collegians in the rain, 19.11 (125) to 5.1 (31).
But it's a performance which mentor Josh Sobey said would give his group further motivation to further improve their game when difficult conditions present.
"It was a tough old day, but the boys did well and our offence had some good movement at times which was exciting but we got some learnings in those conditions," he said.
"It's the first time it's been really windy and wet and a bit soapy on the ball so there's a few areas we'd like to work on and get better in."
The Tigers' dangerous three-pronged attack, Dylan Weir, Nathan Krepp and Jye Wilson shone with 12 goals between them as they look to build chemistry leading into finals, with the latter playing his 50th game for the club.
"We wanted a bit more balance and continuity in our forward structure and I felt like we got that," he said.
"Jye, alongside Tate (Porter) played their 50th game for the club so it was nice to see them both perform well."
