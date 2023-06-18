Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson believes a mindset of "work rate and accountability" helped his group lift itself to a vitally important win in its quest to play finals.
Creek set up the barnstorming 16.9 (105) to 5.5 (35) win against Dennington in the Warrnambool and District league with a red-hot first-half, slamming on nine unanswered goals in the wild weather conditions. It means Herbertson's group surge into fifth off the back of Allansford's loss to Panmure.
"We set out earlier in the week we wanted to get the game on our terms early," he told The Standard."We put a lot of focus on work rate and accountability, more so for each other and to capitalise with eight or nine straight was great.
"The backline did really well not letting therm score and if they did in difficult positions and it comes down to the midfield too with their pressure.
"We want to win as many as we can but who you play and injuries don't go your way. it's an important win leading into the bye jumping above Allansford."
Herbertson pointed to midfield recruit Logan McLeod as a brilliant addition since joining mid-season, while skipper Taylem Wason, Seamus Brady and Phillip Chatfield once again led the way in an "even" team performance.
Vice-captain Tom Smith turned in another dynamic performance to help himself to three majors for the Creek.
"Logan stood out, he;s been unbelievable since coming to us. His work around the ball is great and doesn't stop running," he said.
"But I thought everyone played really well in the conditions, we were quite even."
Despite a tough first half, the Dogs fought out the second half with Jack Woodall, Lewis Campbell-Gavin and Bronte Baker all in the best, while emerging forward Joe Douglas showed nice signs with three of his side's five majors.
