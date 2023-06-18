Kolora-Noorat A grade coach Laura Bourke says she is amazed at how one of her star goalies shot so efficiently despite the torrid weather conditions on Saturday.
The Power mentor said her "reliable" sister Anna, who shot 48 goals on the way to a dominant 63-16 win against South Rovers, was outstanding in the swirly and rainy conditions.
"It was cold and very windy and that was noticed by all the grades just by trying to shoot," she said. "She's so reliable, strong under the ring and her height definitely helps her and in the conditions it suited her.
"She's an amazing shot and can shoot from anywhere. Nothing changed for her (on Saturday), it didn't seem to impact her."
Bourke said the Power's run of strong recent form came down to breaking down the game and not "overthinking".
"Each week we're working quarter by quarter and that's been important in not overthinking games," he said.
"We started really hard and each quarter we did the same thing, played 15 minutes and repeated it and it helped us on Saturday."
Panmure, meanwhile, went back to basics, stripped back the game and simply had "fun and some laughs" on its way to a 50-30 win against Allansford.
Bulldogs mentor Rebecca Mitchell said after a tough round 10 clash against Nirranda it was important her group enjoyed playing the game which had a positive impact on the performance.
"We had a good game but concentrated on enjoying the game, having fun and some laughs and getting around each other," she said.
"It was nice to bring that enjoyment into the game, we played really well but it was pleasing to see the girls have fun at the same time."
Millie Mahoney was a standout for the visitors despite the conditions, dominating "around the ring" while mid-courter Lisa Pender worked hard through the four quarters.
"Both those girls were excellent," Mitchell said.
She added it was vital to start the game strongly when the conditions were at its mildest.
"We made a strong effort to start the game well, the wind was down and we did that," she said. "We had that lead to be able to carry on through the game and I thought the shooters really did a great job."
In remaining matches, undefeated Nirranda turned in the highest score of the season, defeating Timboon Demons 81-34 in a powerful performance on its home court. Amanda Gilbert's extraordinary scoring season continued with 52 goals while leaders Steph Townsend and Jo Couch led from the front.
Dennington snared a vital win its quest for finals with a gritty 45-39 win against Russells Creek at home and Merrivale cruised to a 59-23 win against Old Collegians.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.