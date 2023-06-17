The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

Youthful Kolora-Noorat impress with 72-point win against South Rovers in difficult conditions

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 17 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 6:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolora-Noorat teenager Ted Kenna is mobbed by teammates after kicking a goal on debut. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Kolora-Noorat teenager Ted Kenna is mobbed by teammates after kicking a goal on debut. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A ruthless edge is what is needed to not only grind out wins in tough conditions but to ultimately win premierships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.