A ruthless edge is what is needed to not only grind out wins in tough conditions but to ultimately win premierships.
An incredibly youthful Kolora-Noorat, who've sat somewhat out of the spotlight all season in the Warrnambool and District league showed just that with a dominant second half against South Rovers, 14.18 (102) to 4.5 (29)
It proved a timely reminder of the Power's undeniable premiership credentials, closing out the game defensively and piling on 10 unanswered goals across the remaining two quarters despite the wild weather conditions.
The Lions cracked in hard, producing some strong passages of play and never gave in all day. But the Power is on the march despite missing a choice of best 22 players.
Mentor Nick Bourke told The Standard after the game he "couldn't remember a younger side" taking to the field during his time coaching the club.
"It was a really, really young side, I'm not sure of the average age but I couldn't remember a younger side coaching before," he said.
"That's what honestly makes this such a great win, in trying conditions our kids are the ones who stood up. They're the future of the club."
The injured Power coach pointed to teenage debutant Ted Kenna, who slotted two and didn't look out of place and gun midfielder Fred Beasley - best on ground again - as one of many examples of why the club was heading in a strong direction leading into finals.
"It's great to see these kids get opportunities to play senior football and step up and play really well," he said. "They're already playing pivotal roles in the team. Our depth of those who come in, whether its reserves or under 18s players are going to hold us in good stead.
"I harp on it a lot but our kids just keep stepping up for us week after week. I wasn't sure how we'd go today and it was testing conditions but I couldn't be any prouder.
"It's a testament to our junior development."
George Beasley was also lively, snagging a miracle fourth quarter goal to cap off the performance, skipper Joel Moloney relished the conditions while another impressive youngster in Declan Barbary continued a strong season.
Bourke said it was pleasing to see his group work through an even start and tidy up their ball use after half-time.
"I felt like we had got control of the game early in the second but couldn't quite put it on the scoreboard and get reward for effort," he said.
"I felt like we moved the ball really well (in the third) and got better scoring opportunities and managed to control the game off the back of that. At times we overused it early and you couldn't in these conditions and our ball use got better when we went in deeper.
"We didn't have any key targets down there as such so I felt like when the ball got to ground we had some dangerous opposition.
"It was a strong four-quarter performance."
Bourke confirmed there were some "tight hamstrings and players" but no fresh injuries as the Power look to slowly bring back some senior experience after the bye.
Lions coach Tim Condon said there was plenty to like, particularly in the first half but acknowledged his group fell away and lost some composure as the game wore on.
"We were right in it at half-time and our first quarter was pretty good," he said.
"The second half we fell away and didn't adjust as well to the conditions and they found a lot of space. They were cleaner with the ball which was probably the difference. I thought we showed some signs with an inexperienced group so hopefully we can get a few back in the next couple of weeks.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
