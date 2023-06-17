Hoon drivers have set their sights on the Jetty Flat cricket grounds and nearby residents say they're sick of it.
A South Warrnambool resident, who does not want to be named, said the Mill side area had become "a practice track for hoon drivers" with the latest act occurring just yesterday.
"This is not the first time this damage has happened, in fact numerous times over the past several years there are idiots showing off their 'prowess' by tearing up the lawns," he said.
"This area as you no doubt are aware is a prime tourist walking track, (being an integral part of the Port Fairy Rail trail) and as such offers an appalling impression to any person walking or riding through this area."
Warrnambool Police Sergeant Tom Morris told The Standard police had been monitoring the situation.
"There is an issue there that's being looked at and the members looking after it are doing a little bit of work with the council to get something in-place to hopefully catch whoever is responsible and deter it from continuing in the future," he said.
"Unfortunately it's in a position where it's not covered by any CCTV so it's just a matter of catching someone in the act, or having some witness account.
"I'd encourage anyone who becomes aware of who's responsible to make us aware and contact Warrnambool police."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
