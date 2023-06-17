Hampden league round 10: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of the Hampden league's 10th round.
In the football, both Camperdown and Terang Mortlake will be aiming to bounce back from losses when they face off at Leura Oval.
Koroit and Cobden's match should make for compelling viewing, with the fifth-placed Saints just two points ahead of the Bombers.
South Warrnambool play Port Fairy, Warrnambool hosts Portland and Hamilton Kangaroos meet North Warrnambool Eagles in the other fixtures.
You can follow our live blog here:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
