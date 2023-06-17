WDFNL round 11: live coverage

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of round 11 in the Warrnambool and District league.
Follow along with all the action from 2pm as teams jostle for ladder positions in what is looming as yet another season-shaping round of action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.