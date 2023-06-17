Urgent need to fill mental health gaps

Dear valued subscriber,
Gaps in mental health services are again back in the spotlight after the tragic death of four young people near Hamilton three weeks ago.
Lee-Ann Elmes' 15-year-old son Josh was one of the four killed in the horrific car crash at Bochara, north of Hamilton.
Josh had faced lengthy waits of six to eight months to get the help he needed.
Now more in the city need support and while temporary arrangements have been made for additional counsellors, Mrs Elmes says more needs to be done.
"We don't have enough services in town. We don't have enough psychologists in town, we don't have enough therapists to help the kids," she said.
And the ones that are there are booked out, she said.
It's taken Warrnambool's Brophy Family and Youth Services five years to secure federal government funding to establish youth mental health provider headspace in Hamilton.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan announced that funding in March 2022.
The centre is not expected to open until December this year with Brophy urging tradespeople to prioritise the centre in the hope of it opening sooner.
At the time, Western Victoria Primary Health Network chief medical officer Dale Ford said Hamilton had been seeking improvements for its teenage and young adult mental health facilities for a long time.
"This announcement of a centre is quite exciting and will go a long way to help prevent mental illness and manage it in that age group before it becomes too severe," he said.
Mr Ford said Hamilton residents previously had to travel to other cities including Warrnambool and Portland to get access to headspace services.
So why has it taken so long?
The wheels of government turn slowly; a site had to be found, building renovated and staff hired, which is happening now.
Mrs Elmes has met with Mr Tehan, state MP Emma Kealy and Southern Grampians Shire.
"Something has to be done. We can't sit around and do nothing. Enough is enough," she said.
Gaps in mental health services are not confined to Hamilton. The sad reality is they are widespread.
Accessing psychologists and psychiatrists is difficult because of long waiting lists exacerbated by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
We need more mental health professionals but they don't grow on trees.
As Mrs Elmes suggested, there needs to be incentives to fast-track more people into the field.
The state government after the Royal Commission into Victoria's mental health system invested billions in recent budgets, so too the federal government.
But sadly more is needed.
Some would argue it has barely scratched the surface such is the demand for mental health help.
Some say we won't know the extent of mental illness from the pandemic for years to come.
That's another reason governments need to up the ante.
Warrnambool City Council has some interesting decisions to ponder ahead of adopting next year's budget with swimming officials calling for a permanent, longer outdoor pool season. It came as consultants are about to start assessing the existing, ageing facility.
This week we revealed out of pocket medical expenses are at record highs across the region, another blow for the hip pocket. Good news for those using Warrnambool Base Hospital's emergency department with a new primary care centre opening in Fairy Street, which aims to ease pressure on the ED and reduce waiting times.
It was banned but no-one policed it, turning a blind eye, but now camping is officially banned at Premier Speedway.
One of my favourite stories of the week was this one about a fisherman having his wallet washed away only for a happy diver to find it almost two years later in remarkably good condition near Warrnambool's boat ramp. Another was this one about Laang youngster Ben Vivian, a superhero at heart, who is doing his bit to raise awareness about congenital heart issues.
Bloody good effort from Broadwater's Philip Baulch who brought up an impressive blood donor milestone this week. Read about what motivated him to roll up his sleeves.
Lyndoch Living's decision to close Terang aged care centre May Noonan remains in the news after we revealed "staff disruptions" had forced cooked chickens and salads to be brought in from outside outlets to feed residents.
The region's mayors and council staff were in Canberra this week lobbying for more road funding as well as other issues.
More signs cost of living pressures are taking a toll with one real estate agent revealing vacant blocks of land snapped up in the past two years are going back on the market.
The week started with a King's Birthday honour for well-known Warrnambool volunteer Ian Heard. And in sport, Port Fairy's Jason Rowan broke the Hampden football league's goalkicking record with the second of his four goals against Portland. It's hard to see anyone chasing down his record which now stands at 1023 given player movements and seemingly shorter careers.
Photographer Eddie Guerrero captured the moody shot, above, this week.
