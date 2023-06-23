The Standard
Alf Fish tells of spudpicker and fisherman days

By Anthony Brady
Updated June 23 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
Alf Fish reflects on a life of hard work. Picture by Sean McKenna
Like many of his generation, Alf Fish not only knows the value of hard work, but has a love for it.

