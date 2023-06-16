Dennington A grade coach Sue Fleming says each game from here can be treated like an elimination final, such is the evenness of the competition this season.
The highly-respected Dogs mentor said aside from Nirranda, which will take some stopping on the quest for back-to-back premierships, there is a feeling among the Warrnambool and District that anything can happen.
It's a consensus which is making for a strong, sustainable and healthy competition.
"Any round from here is going to be big really. It's going to be like last year where we may not know what that five looks like until the very last round," she told The Standard ahead of a crunch clash against Russells Creek on Saturday.
There's been so many surprises this season.- Sue Fleming
"I think, park Nirranda aside for a moment, there's been so many surprises this season and it just shows how even this competition is.
"We can't say there's been a game where it's been even slightly easy, it's a great thing.
"It's good for the girls to never go in with the mindset they've got the win before they even turn up to the game.
"It's a great competition this year, so enjoyable to be a part of and I feel like the gap has shortened between even Merrivale and Panmure and everyone is challenging everyone on their day."
Fleming said her sixth-placed group, which could break into the five with a win against Creek and if Timboon Demons lose to Nirranda, was looking forward to a freshen up soon but lauded it for remaining positive.
The Dogs, alongside the rest of the competition, will pause for a league-wide bye after round 12 on Saturday, June 24.
"I think we need a break to reset to be honest but it's a credit to the girls, they haven't dropped their bundle at all, not even once," she said.
"I've had my full side twice this year I reckon just through a few different factors and we've had to adjust a lot of things at times.
"I'm just so impressed with the consistency of the group despite being unsettled at times."
She said the group was "excited" to bounce back from a tough loss against Timboon Demons last round, going down 49-43 in the crunch clash.
"We're disappointed with the loss to Timboon, it could have gone either way but unfortunately we were on the wrong end of it," she said.
"But we know Creek are tough, they were last time we played them, so we're excited to see how we go."
