The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Dennington faces Russells Creek in crunch WDFNL A grade clash on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennington's Molly Evans receives a pass during a recent A grade match against South Rovers. Picture by Anthony Brady
Dennington's Molly Evans receives a pass during a recent A grade match against South Rovers. Picture by Anthony Brady

Dennington A grade coach Sue Fleming says each game from here can be treated like an elimination final, such is the evenness of the competition this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.