Emergency services have responded after a car crashed into a pole in Portland.
The incident took place near the intersection of Percy and Tyers Street
Crews were called to the scene at 2.02pm, with Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) members arriving within a minute thanks to the station being just 100 metres from the crash.
Two people were injured and have been taken to Portland Hospital in stable conditions.
Responders had left the scene by 2.48pm.
Leading Senior Constable Brad Brabham said the cause of the incident was not yet known.
This comes after an FRV crew attended a vehicle leak on Bade Avenue just before noon.
