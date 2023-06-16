Playing on natural instinct and flair has been the catalyst for Kolora-Noorat young gun Fred Beasley's rise up the ranks.
Just a teenager and in the infancy of his senior career with the Power, there's still so much growth in the utility's game despite a breakout 2023 season so far in the Warrnambool and District league.
After 10 senior games already this season and one appearance in the under 18s, the eye-catching youngster would be high on the club's best and fairest count, such is his impact on games.
The Mercy Regional College year 12 student shapes as a vital cog in the club's premiership tilt, representing both the present and the future.
"I feel like I've been alright this season, I've focused on consistency and I want to play solid every game so I feel like I've done that," the humble gun said ahead of the club's clash against South Rovers.
"I've tried to focus on each game I guess and going from there, not trying to put too much pressure on myself and doing what I can for the team."
The emerging midfielder, who has kicked over goal a game this season to be one of the league's most dangerous players, says coach Nick Bourke has backed him in to play his own way.
"Nick always tells me to play with freedom and flair, because that's when I'm at my best so I always go out on the field with that attitude. I just hope it'll get the job done."
He said he was enjoying added responsibility on the field as the Power scramble to assemble their full team for finals, where they will be looking to go one better after a preliminary finish in season 2022.
The speedy and skilful right footer played in the club's seniors finals campaign last season and in the under 18 premiership, where he kicked three and was named best afield for his dynamic performance.
"I'm enjoying some responsibility (with players out), each week is different with guys in and out but I've been in every game so I've felt pretty steady," he said.
"We haven't had a full side at all so I reckon we can challenge the top sides at the back-end if we can get that side together, string a few games together and build that connection a bit more.
"Hopefully we can then go deep into finals. I believe we're good enough.
"We're in control of it now but as the season progress we're confident we can develop into a side that can stay with sides like Merrivale for four quarters.
"We haven't been full strength all year again and if we stay together as a group we can really challenge Nirranda, Merrivale and Panmure in the finals."
A keen and talented golfer outside of football, Beasley said he was just enjoying playing his sport with his mates and not looking too far ahead.
"I'm seeing how things play out to be honest and where they take me and going from there," he said.
