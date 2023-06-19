The journey to better understand and monitor Port Fairy's famous shearwater birds is heading for the skies.
As part of its planned activities moving forward, the Friends of Griffith Island is organising an aerial survey of the island.
It is hoped this survey of the island from above will give a clearer indication of shearwater numbers and their habitat.
FOGI president Mike Herbert said looking after the shearwater population was an important task for his group.
"The aerial survey is an exciting step forward in giving us more data," Mr Herbert said.
"It is always challenging protecting the shearwater population on the island.
"We have had a lot of fox activity this year and we have used professional shooters to try and counter that.
"One night we lost 100 birds and the next day the shooters went in and got seven foxes. It's an ongoing battle."
Mr Herbert reported the wallaby population on the island had increased.
As well as keeping tabs on the animal kingdom on the island, FOGI members also care for the flora.
Mr Herbert said FOGI members would soon take part in the revegetation project on the island.
FOGI has a membership of more than 60 people, with Mr Herbert an experienced leader, having first joined the group in 2011.
FOGI will host an information update at Port Fairy Community House on Tuesday from 7pm.
This will cover information about coming projects and upgraded reports on progress made.
