Wangoom man to submit murder charge should be dropped

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:09pm
Warrnambool's Chris Jarvis disappeared in 2006. His burnt out car was found at Thunder Point.
Wangoom's Steven Johnson will apply for a murder charge to be dropped during a half-day committal hearing in early August.

