COBDEN is confident it can give Koroit a scare on its home ground after welcoming two key footballers back for Saturday's clash.
VFL-listed ruckman Mark Marriott and key defender Christian Koroneos will run out against the Saints at Victoria Park, according to Bombers co-coach Brody Mahoney.
"Having that A-grade ruckman, anyone would take that," he said. "Having Christian back as well will be great in the back line, just for that extra key person."
Louis Robertson and Michael Koroneos were also picked with Jesse Williamson (ankle), Rhys Unwin (rested), Tully Darcy (omitted) and Louis Cahill (omitted) going out of the side.
"We lost Jesse so we needed another target down there and Michael's been going well in the reserves, kicking a few goals," Mahoney said.
Cobden defeated Koroit in round one.
Mahoney said it had given the Bombers confidence against the reigning premier.
"Everyone is pretty pumped and pretty excited about it because up until the start of the year there was only two of us who had beaten Koroit," he said.
"They will love it if we can make it two in one year - that hasn't been done in a bloody long time."
Koroit enters the match in fifth spot - two points clear of Cobden.
Mahoney believes the Bombers' style - their run-and-gun mentality - can hurt opposition.
But he knows his players also need to adapt to wet, heavy ground conditions.
"We need to play our brand of footy and not go into our shells," Mahoney said.
"Teams have been finding it hard to play against us when we've been going well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.