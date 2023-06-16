Woman pleads not guilty to torching her home

A Warrnambool woman accused of torching her own home has entered not guilty pleas in court.
Nyakic Ajak, 35, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday morning for a committal mention hearing.
She has been charged with arson and reckless conduct endangering life.
Ms Ajak entered not guilty pleas on Friday to the two charges and the case was adjourned to a directions hearing in the Melbourne County Court on July 14.
It's expected there will be a straight hand-up brief of the police evidence.
Ms Ajak has been bailed on her own undertaking to appear in court on that date.
In May the prosecution said police would seek statements from fire fighters after allegations Ms Nyakic deliberately set fire to her home in Golden Springs Court on June 13 last year.
There is not an arson chemist's report available.
It is a public housing property, the dwelling was extensively damaged, with the cost of repairs estimated at between $225,000 to $265,000.
At that time Ms Ajak's lawyer wanted to know where the fire started and whether it could have been accidental.
