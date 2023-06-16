The switch from the Queen's Birthday to King's Birthday long weekend won't be remembered for royalty reasons. Sadly, the death of at least 10 people in a horrific bush crash in the Hunter Valley last weekend will long be etched in our memories.
A vast investigation is under way into the circumstances behind precisely how the crash occurred in the wake of wedding celebrations at a winery. The driver has been charged with....
The incident, one of the worst in Australia's bus history, has reverberated far and wide, including in the south-west.
Like the Hunter region, the south-west is a popular tourist destination. Coaches navigate our potholed roads daily, not only with tourists but also school children.
We have chronicled accidents and near-misses on the Great Ocean Road for years and with overseas drivers returning to the region after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, stories of vehicles being on the wrong side of the road are returning.
Under Victorian law, buses or coaches are not required to have seatbelts unless there is a seat directly facing a front windscreen. But they must be worn if available, including on school buses.
In the wake of the Hunter crash, will this be reviewed?
Two crashes on Victorian roads in the past 12 months involving buses carrying school children have already sparked comment. In those incidents, seat belts saved lives and prevented more serious injuries.
Previous debates on whether seat belts should be available to all bus passengers have stopped at costs.
Operators have argued it's far too expensive to retro-fit seatbelts in older buses. New buses are fitted with them.
Buses last much longer these days than they did 20 or 30 years ago so just when all buses will have seatbelts could still be years away.
And then it will be up to passengers to wear them.
Calls for motorists to be cautious on the roads have never been so appropriate given Victoria's horror toll so far this year, which has seen 146 lives lost, 36 per cent more than for the same period in 2022. The number is the highest in the past 16 years.
In the south-west, 11 lives have been lost in less than six months, more than our annual average toll.
Calls to fix our roads have never been so appropriate too. This week mayors and south-west council representatives attended the Australian Local Government Association conference in Canberra, lobbying for more funds to fix our roads.
Road safety is everyone's concern.
