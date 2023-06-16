TESSA Allen's senior netball career is only in its infancy but the Port Fairy midcourter is already taking on leadership responsibilities.
Allen, 19, is part of a new-look Seagulls' team in 2023.
The first-year Deakin University student, who is commuting from Geelong to play for her home-town club, said there was a sense of optimism at Gardens Oval despite a challenging 1-8 start to the Hampden league season.
Some of the younger players earning court time include Kirra Beardsley, Elsie Adams, Mia Burgess and Greta Bell.
"I feel like a junior myself still. Being positive is the thing to get the juniors through because they're like 16," Allen said.
"I remember when I was playing (at that age) and I'd just look up to the older girls and they'd help me out, so I am trying to be a role model for them.
"It's good and it makes it worthwhile because even though we're not winning, it's about trying to improve them and improve the team."
Allen is relishing the challenge.
"Having me, Tilly (Balmer) and Laura (Coffey) on the court helps us work with the juniors," she said.
"Even though we haven't had the best year, the vibe around the team is so good, just the positivity.
"We come off the court talking about what we can work on. We don't focus on the loss so much."
Allen, who is cemented in centre said new recruit Ellie Cuolahan at wing attack had been beneficial.
"She is one of the older players who has moved here this year," she said.
"She brings a lot of knowledge and has played in the Geelong league before.
"We have worked together in the midcourt which has helped to stabilise the court and bring the ball down."
Allen is in Port Fairy on university break but is living on residence in Geelong while she studies exercise and sports science.
She travels home for games with Balmer, who is also studying at Deakin University.
"It is an effort to drive back every weekend but it's worth it," she said.
"I also have Tilly up there with me so we just carpool."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.