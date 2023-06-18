A multi-agency committee has finalised a long-awaited action plan to tackle the task of restoring the Curdies River to its former glory.
The Corangamite Catchment Management Authority (CCMA) announced the step in early June after the latest meeting of the Curdies River Consultative Committee.
The work plan was designed by an outside consultant to deliver on the six recommendations developed in Deakin University's detailed analysis of the threats facing the Curdies catchment.
The Deakin study found concentrations of nitrogen and phosphorus in the river system were destructively high.
But it also found the nutrients were entering the water from throughout the system, which meant solving the problem was more like plugging a sieve than a plughole.
It said continuing riparian re-vegetation and fencing to protect riverbanks would be key, but so would farmer education, nutrient reduction programs and vigilant water monitoring.
Those recommendations have been adopted in the new work plan, which suggests strict targets and goals for water management in the catchment, along with nutrient reduction, strong farmer support programs and regular monitoring.
Peterborough resident and committee member Barb Mullen said she was feeling "a bit more optimistic" about the progress being made.
"The key to continuing that progress is making sure pressure is maintained to do something," Ms Mullen said.
Parks Victoria opened the Curdies estuary in early May and again at the start of June, allowing the blue green algal bloom that had developed throughout April to wash out to sea. Testing in recent weeks found no traces of blue green algae in the estuary.
The recent Victorian state budget slashed environment funding by $2 billion, but did include a $10 million investment in waterway re-vegetation around the state.
A CCMA spokesperson said the authority didn't know whether that funding would flow through to the Curdies.
"We are yet to receive details of the State budget announcements, and how these will be rolled out," they said.
"Our waterways protection program (which includes the Curdies catchment) operates on a 4-year funding tranche, which concludes June 2024. We are unable to comment on whether this allocation will increase or decrease in future funding tranches beyond 2024."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.