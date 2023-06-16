Police claim fatal crash driver was almost three times the alcohol limit

Police will allege a Dartmoor district driver was almost three times the legal alcohol limit and on the wrong side of the Princes Highway before a fatal collision in November last year.
Kane Michael Mueller, 22, of Greenwald, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday morning for a committal mention hearing.
He has been charged with culpable driving causing death and associated offences including driving in a manner dangerous, careless driving and failing to keep left of the divided line.
A 42-year-old Portland man, the sole occupant of an on-coming vehicle, was killed in the collision at Lyons, midway between Heywood and Dartmoor, about 1am on November 18, 2022.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge scheduled a one-day contested committal which will hear from three expert witnesses on August 2 at the same court.
He said despite a barrister seeking to cross-examine witnesses, the law was "fairly settled" about issues he expected to be explored.
The magistrate said police would allege Mr Mueller had an alcohol reading of .138 and his car was travelling on the wrong side of the road.
Mr Lethbridge said Mr Mueller was entitled to run a defence and test the evidence, but having been involved in a number of culpable driving cases he understood why experts held the views they did.
Mr Mueller was bailed to appear at the Warrnambool court at 10am on August 2 for the one-day contested committal hearing.
His previous bail conditions include that he not drive.
Mr Mueller sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and at the time was transported to Portland hospital.
