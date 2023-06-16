The Standard
Portland district man to front contested committal in Warrnambool court on August 2

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 11:30am
Police claim fatal crash driver was almost three times the alcohol limit

Police will allege a Dartmoor district driver was almost three times the legal alcohol limit and on the wrong side of the Princes Highway before a fatal collision in November last year.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

