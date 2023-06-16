The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

WDCA division two club Koroit signs Lachi Rooke as playing-assistant among three new recruits

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 16 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachi Rooke has joined Koroit as a playing-assistant coach after nearly two decades at Brierly-Christ Church. Picture supplied
Lachi Rooke has joined Koroit as a playing-assistant coach after nearly two decades at Brierly-Christ Church. Picture supplied

Incoming Koroit playing assistant coach Lachi Rooke never quite envisioned departing his boyhood club but says a unique opportunity to learn new skills and broaden his horizons is too good to refuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.