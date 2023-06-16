Incoming Koroit playing assistant coach Lachi Rooke never quite envisioned departing his boyhood club but says a unique opportunity to learn new skills and broaden his horizons is too good to refuse.
After nearly two decades at Brierly-Christ Church, the 28-year-old has joined the Saints in Warrnambool and District division two cricket, eager to work with new senior coach Steph Townsend and an "exciting group" as they look towards bringing the club into the top grade.
After experience as the Bulls' senior coach over the past few seasons - a place where he grew up and learnt the game - the highly-regarded cricketing figure said it was an opportunity to give back to a new crop of teammates and junior players.
Rooke played over 100 division one matches for the Bulls including all of his junior cricket.
"It's a decision I've been tossing over for a while but there's probably two things for me (in making the move)," he said.
"What was a real catalyst for me was never having a scenario of helping a club to a division one spot or whatever the highest grade's going to be. It's a new challenge that's never been put in front of me.
"The other thing is after coaching for a few years I really want to develop in that space more. Having the opportunity to work with someone like Steph, who has Premier league experience and some really elite levels, that was another big thing.
"I thought there was a good opportunity to get a different perspective as a coach and hopefully better myself."
The experienced division one cricketer said the Bulls would remain so close to his heart and forever the place where he fell in love with the game.
"It was certainly tough to make the decision to leave, that's probably the understatement of the year," he said.
"You have a lot of conversations with people, a lot of pros and cons and it's a club that's done so much for me.
"I've been lucky to have some success. It's been well documented the club's had limited success but I've been lucky from a junior and senior perspective.
"I'm really grateful but to walk away from lifelong friends is hard. But you do have to put that all aside and figure out what's best for me in where I want to go with my cricket, that's what you've got to strip it back to.
"Telling people at the club was nothing I thought I'd ever do and they're probably dangerous words, but it's an opportunity I thought I'd regret if I didn't give it a crack.
"But it is bigger than just going out and playing cricket, but you've got to put everything aside and that was the move I thought was best for me."
Rooke will be joined by fellow recruits Tiegan Kavanagh and Josh Campbell, as the Saints assemble a strong playing list and a tilt at a division two flag with the majority of the 2022-23 squad locked away.
Kavanagh, a highly-regarded Premier cricketer who captained Geelong's women's team to a premiership last season, is a strong addition with the ball and adds significant leadership.
Campbell, coming across from Russells Creek after seven seasons and playing a role through the club's division one dynasty, will bolster the batting and bowling stocks.
