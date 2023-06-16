A former South Warrnambool footballer is preparing for a life-changing opportunity with one of the world's most prestigious universities.
Micah Drake, 22, and her partner Liam Haintz, 24, will spend three months working with Yale's football program, specialising in strength and conditioning.
The opportunity came via Ballarat's Federation University where they both studied.
Drake said they would fly to America on July 1 and work with the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) division one program during its pre-season and first two home games.
"It's pretty crazy. We both did our bachelor of exercise science at Fed Uni and towards the end of our final year last year, a lecturer Scott Talpey, who is from Connecticut, offered us up this opportunity do to some research over there," she told The Standard.
"The Yale football team last year had nine ACL injuries in the season so it was quite a significant number and they were looking for somebody to do some research to create a test they can use to monitor neuro-muscular fatigue within the season to hopefully pick up some red flags that might be indicators for potential injury."
The opportunity is expected to open career pathways for the two graduates.
"I was always keen to work in elite sport and thought I might go down more an AFL pathway - and that's still an option - but it's definitely something I wasn't expecting," Drake said.
"I am just so grateful we've been offered this opportunity by Scott. He's worked endless hours trying to organise everything."
Drake, who has been working for Coates Talent League side GWV Rebels, and Haintz will focus on separate areas during their time with the Bulldogs, whose home stadium caters for 61,000 fans.
"The first part of the study is my section and we're looking at the reliability and validity of a rebound, counter-movement jump," she said.
"Liam's part will be looking at testing before and after games, seeing if there's any differences in results."
It will be Drake's first time in the United States with trips to Los Angeles and Las Vegas planned.
Yale University is 130 kilometres from New York.
"The college sport aspect will be a whole different experience to over here," she said.
