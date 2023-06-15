GROUP 1 winning Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is expecting a forward showing from his New Zealand bred galloper Bitcoin in a $150,000 race (2000 metres) at Flemington on Saturday.
Bitcoin was well backed to win his second start for Smith at Ballarat but could only manage a second placing. The astute trainer said there was a good reason for the surprise defeat.
"Bitcoin failed to handle the real heavy track at Ballarat last time," Smith said. "I've put a line through that run. I'm prepared to forget that effort and go on his previous win on a slow track. Bitcoin just doesn't appear to handle the heavy ground. I've been happy how he's trained on from his last start second placing."
Bitcoin has been set to run in the $200,000 Mahogany Challenge Final (2500 metres) at Flemington on July 1.
"I think the 2500 metres of the Mahogany final will be right up his alley," Smith said. "Bitcoin is a progressive type of horse who is probably one season away from being a handy stayer. I've got a good opinion of Bitcoin as a promising stayer."
Bitcoin had four runs in New Zealand before joining Smith's Warrnambool stables.
Warrnambool trainers Tom Dabernig, Maddie Raymond, Aaron Purcell and Patrick Ryan also have runners at Flemington. Night Of Delight resumes for Dabernig in a 1000 metre race. Raymond accepted with Rolls while Instigator is Purcell's only runner on the nine race program. Rivkin lines up for Ryan in a $150,000 race over 1100 metres.
Ciaron Maher has numerous runners on the Flemington program. The Winslow export rates Le Baol a strong each-way hope of winning a $150,000 event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.