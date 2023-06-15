The Standard
Lindsey Smith-trained Bitcoin to feature in $150,000 race at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:53am
Leading trainer Lindsey Smith. Picture by Sean McKenna
GROUP 1 winning Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is expecting a forward showing from his New Zealand bred galloper Bitcoin in a $150,000 race (2000 metres) at Flemington on Saturday.

