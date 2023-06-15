The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool idea's man saved lives with smoking ban of the 1980s

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Warrnambool man Peter Worland's work changed smoking habits around the world. His idea in the 1980s led to a ban on smoking advertising and now he's finally being recognised. KATRINA LOVELL reports

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.