Former Warrnambool man Peter Worland's work changed smoking habits around the world. His idea in the 1980s led to a ban on smoking advertising and now he's finally being recognised. KATRINA LOVELL reports
Peter Worland's courageous idea which led to the ban on tobacco advertising in the 1980s has saved millions of lives.
But pulling off the feat in an era where smoking in offices was commonplace and tobacco giants wielded a lot of power was no easy task.
And now, almost four decades later, Mr Worland can finally talk about his role in the groundbreaking changes by the then Victorian government that have now been copied by 40 countries around the world.
Warrnambool College's Tall Poppies award this week recognised the work of its former student for the first time.
Mr Worland's career in politics was a winding one that took him from being teacher at one of the worst schools and TV appearances to working for the Wesley Central Mission and later heading up Uniting Care.
It's a long way from Warrnambool where the Worland family links date back to its first European settlers who opened a tannery business in Merrivale and a great uncle, Henry, who was town clerk for 47 years.
Mr Worland grew up in Warrnambool and spent seven years at Warrnambool High School after failing his High School Certificate on his first attempt. But that didn't stop him from going on to achieve big things.
Mr Worland said what he learnt from his teachers was so much more than education.
"Characteristics of grace, and giving and not having to receive. Courage, inner strength and perseverance and creativity which has made my life really," he said
He remembers his literature teacher Elaine Hill holding a tutorial at her home during a teacher strike so HSC students weren't disadvantaged. "They really sacrificed themselves for us," he said.
It's probably no surprise that he ended up becoming a teacher himself. His first posting to Debney Park in Melbourne was a school with a 94 per cent teacher turnover rate.
Mr Worland was there to teach history but when he found the kids couldn't read English he took them to the cooking room where he taught them to read and write while making bolognese.
When he found the school band had potential, he raised money to first take them to Singapore and then around Australia twice. "Because they were the second poorest school in the country...I got them on The Don Lane Show," he said.
"The big story was, 45 different languages, the poorest kids in Australia, never been out of the high-rise and here we are taking them to the Whitsundays."
He and his wife ended up taking in one of the students because his step father was "knocking him around". They also ended up taking in his three siblings when the kids' mother was killed in a murder-suicide by the step father.
After sharing this story with Bert Newton while they were waiting in the wings to appear on The Don Lane Show, the popular TV personalities agreed to later perform at a concert where they helped raise money for the four siblings.
"I was able to arrange for the school to put out a record with Bert Newton and set up a foundation," Mr Worland said.
After teaching for four years, he went to work for the Wesley Central Mission where he helped close down archaic mental health institutions and provide them with better living arrangements.
Politics had always been on the horizon for Mr Worland after being "politicised" by the Vietnam war when he was at university. As a Labor Party candidate, he was elected to the Richmond council and ended up blowing the whistle on corruption, sparking a Royal Commission. "That was my start in politics," he said.
His work with the Wesley Mission prompted an offer from then Victorian Health Minister David White to be an adviser. With hospital queues growing, and nurses strikes common, Mr Worland decided he needed to come up with a "big idea" that was focused on prevention.
It was while lying on Manly Beach during a holiday to Sydney that he started thinking about what was killing most people. Seventeen people a day were dying from a smoking-related disease in Victoria alone compared to one a day that were alcohol related. "So I'm lying on the beach...and thinking what can we do to stop them from smoking?"
He knew, from work that had already been done, that price more than anything would stop young people taking up smoking and older people would give up if it got too expensive.
His idea was not just to double the price of cigarettes but also take on "big tobacco" and ban all tobacco advertising and sponsorship and then use the extra money to start what became VicHealth.
"At the time that was about as stupid a thing as you can imagine. The whole of Australia's cricket was funded by Benson and Hedges," Mr Worland said. Every sporting club, except netball, was sponsored by cigarette companies, he said.
The plan was to use the extra funds from the increased price of cigarettes to buy out the sport advertising. "Then forever more these funds would sell the health promotion story, not just tobacco but obesity and other things," he said "We would be the first in the world to do all three things at once."
At first his idea was met with scepticism, and there were also the very vocal doubters. But when they raised it with then premier John Cain, the idea won support internally.
When a Gallup opinion poll that next weekend showed 80 per cent of smokers wanted to give up and would approve of an increase in the cost of cigarettes, the wheels were set in motion.
Working behind the scenes, Mr Worland was tasked with getting the archbishops of the Anglican and Catholic churches on board as well as sporting identities including Ron Casey.
The public was onboard too, giving the Labor government an increased majority at the next election despite a rumoured $5 million campaign by big tobacco.
The Tobacco Act was passed in 1987, and the idea was recognised with the government getting a health promotion prize in 1989 from the World Health Authority. "And now millions of people will live longer and healthier lives," Mr Worland said.
The former health minister Mr White said there was bipartisan support for Mr Worland's idea.
Mr White recalled one meeting where a tobacco representative told him he was interfering with their international patent rights. "I said: 'well you killed my father'. My father had died the year before from emphysema because he'd been smoking up to 60 roll-your-own cigarettes a day," he said.
"I was very supportive of Peter having this idea. He's the person who had the initiative," Mr White said.
Mr Worland had hoped to be preselected for a state seat but was overlooked by the Labor Party. So he got out of politics and eventually opened his own consultancy business and among other things helped float the stock exchange.
He had already retired in 2010 but went back to work to head up Uniting Care which needed a new chief executive officer. It was a huge job overseeing a billion-dollar organisation with 10,000 employees and included aged care, Lifeline and other social services that serviced 50,000 clients.
As a kid, Mr Worland's family was at church four or five nights a week raising funds for social organisations such as Red Cross.
He said his mum was keen for him to be an ordained minister so after the "dark times" helping banks make money, he decided to study theology. "I really loved it," he said.
His visit to Warrnambool to receive the award was an emotional homecoming for Mr Worland. He lost both his parents in their 60s - his mum to cancer and his dad six weeks later to a broken heart.
Mr Worland said they had sacrificed so much to ensure he was the first in the family to go to university. "So I thought, 'I'm going to deliver for them'. 'I'm going to do all the things they wanted me to do'." And he has.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
