Household appliances stolen from Nelson home under construction

Police detectives are seeking information from the public after a home under construction was raided in Nelson.
Detective Senior Constable Victoria Hudson, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said household appliances worth more than $3000 were stolen between May 23 and June 9.
The home under construction is in Nelson's Moonah Avenue, on the north side of the Portland-Nelson Road in Victoria.
The theft was reported to police this week and included an oven, cook top, dishwasher and hot water unit.
The appliances were Westinghouse brand and the hot water unit a Rinnai.
"We are requesting members of the public who saw anyone suspicious seen in that Moonah Avenue area to contact the Portland CIU (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," she said.
