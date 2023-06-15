An unwelcome and dangerous visitor has arrived in Warrnambool.
The state government is asking Warrnambool residents to help it nip in the bud an invasion of the water hyacinth weed.
The weed has been detected in a pond located in the front yard of a Warrnambool home.
It is uncertain how the weed made its way into Warrnambool.
Agriculture Victoria Leading Biosecurity Officer Kaitlin Wright said containing the spread of the weed was important.
'We're concerned there could be more in the area, so we're asking local residents to contact us," she said.
'Water hyacinth is a really vigorous grower and renowned as one of the world's worst aquatic weeds with the ability to devastate rivers, dams, lakes and irrigation channels."
Warrnambool residents who discover water hyacinth are urged not to try and get rid of the weed.
"It can also spread very easily, so please don't try to remove it yourself - we will do it for you,' Ms Wright said.
"Water hyacinth is recognisable in winter without flowers, because it has unique round, bulbous stems that clump together on the water surface."
Contact can be made at agriculture.vic.gov.au or by phone on 136186.
