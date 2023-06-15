The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Water hyacinth weed found in Warrnambool

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water hyacinth weed.
Water hyacinth weed.

An unwelcome and dangerous visitor has arrived in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.