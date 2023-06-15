A former Warrnambool man has been charged by police with making highly abusive phone calls to associates.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, requested that anyone who had received similar phone calls to contact Warrnambool CIU (5560 1153) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
He said a series of phone calls had been made to associates in Warrnambool and Hamilton.
"The series of malicious phone calls have been made to people both in Warrnambool and Hamilton," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
"Detectives from Warrnambool travelled to suburban Melbourne on Thursday and charged the man after an investigation into using a telecommunications device to harass and stalking.
"The man in his mid 40s has been charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date.
"It seems he's ringing people he previously associated with at work or associates from businesses he previously frequented.
"It's pretty intimidating behaviour, but has left victims pretty traumatised."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said there had been "five or six victims" identified in Warrnambool.
"We believe there are many more and want people to contact us and provide information," he said.
