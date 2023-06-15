He was one of nature's gentlemen.- Pamela Whitson
SOLDIER, farmer, sporting champion, gifted musician, friend and dedicated family man.
In his 103 years, Richard Hards was many things to many people. To those who knew him best he was "one of nature's gentlemen."
Mr Hards, who retired to Warrnambool in 1980 from his Soldier Settlement property in Caramut, was farewelled at a private service last week after dying at home on June 3 surrounded by his family.
He was believed to be among the last of Victoria's World War II soldier settlers and the last of the Australian Diggers who fought the Japanese in the Pacific campaign at New Guinea's Milne Bay.
His eldest daughter Pamela Whitson described her father as "a remarkable man", despite having endured his share of hardships over a long and eventful life.
"He always helped others and cared about people. He was a lovely, gentle, kind person who was very resilient, fiercely determined and always positive. He was one of nature's gentlemen," she said.
A child of the Depression, Richard Butcher Hards was born on March 29, 1920, at Illabrook, one of James and Ruth Hards' seven children.
Moving to the Mallee a few years later, the pioneering family lived in a canvas tent, cleared the scrub with draught horses and eked out a living trapping rabbits and selling horse manure to vegetable growers.
"He was a person who grew up in an era when work was hard," Mrs Whitson said.
Leaving school at just 13, by 21, he was a soldier. First enlisting in the Citizens Military Force (CMF) in July 1941, Mr Hards was awaiting his application to join the airforce when he was accepted into the 22nd Australian Infantry Battalion.
By March of 1943 the battalion was deployed to Milne Bay in what is now Papua New Guinea, carrying out intensive jungle training, patrols and labouring for work parties.
Battling not only the enemy but bouts of malaria, dengue fever, dysentery and a shoulder injury, the young private also served at Bougainville, Torokina and Lae.
Mrs Whitson said her father rarely spoke of his war service, settling into life on the land at Iraak near Red Cliffs with his new bride Jean Woods, before taking up a Soldier Settlement block at North Caramut in 1957.
With their four children, Pamela, Susan, Janene and Keith, the couple ran beef, sheep and raised crops, forging lifelong friendships and becoming an integral part of the local community where they lived for 23 years.
A keen sportsman, Mr Hards enjoyed golf, athletics and greyhound racing, but excelled on the footy field, winning flags with Mildura and then with Caramut in 1957 in his final game before hanging up his boots at the age of 37.
A self-taught pianist and saxophonist, music was also a large part of his life.
Mrs Whitson said the family would treasure a video of her father playing the piano just weeks before his death.
A keen car buff, Mr Hards continued to drive until the age of 100 and still held a current driver's licence.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Jean, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.