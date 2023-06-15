The Standard
Richard Hards remembered as a dedicated family man

By Jenny McLaren
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 8:09am
He was one of nature's gentlemen.

- Pamela Whitson

SOLDIER, farmer, sporting champion, gifted musician, friend and dedicated family man.

