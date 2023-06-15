An elite musician and student has admitted in Warrnambool court kicking a Hamilton automatic teller machine causing $6492 damage.
Heath Edge, 35, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to theft, criminal damage, trespass and breaching bail.
He was also confronted while staying at a Hamilton home by the resident, having drunk three or four bottles of wine and beers.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said a woman returning to her home to be confronted by a stranger could be frightening and deeply traumatising.
He said that offending brought protection of the community into focus for sentencing.
"You were in someone's home. That can't be allowed to happen. You need support to deal with your issues," he told Edge.
Edge was placed on an 18-month community corrections order, with assessment and treatment conditions for alcohol issues and mental health.
He was also ordered to pay $6492 compensation for the damage he caused.
Police alleged at 12.34am on April 10 Edge approached the Commonwealth Bank ATM in Hamilton, but he had difficulty using his card and kicked the key pad causing $6492 damage.
He was identified, arrested in Penshurst and bailed to appear in Hamilton court on June 21.
But, on Wednesday this week a woman returned to her Hamilton home, entered the front door and was confronted by Edge, who was inside.
She left, got into her car and rang police, who soon after arrived and arrested Edge.
It is the woman's second home and she hadn't been at the address for three weeks.
Edge had consumed three or four bottles of wine and also some beers.
It was not known how long he had been in the home.
A lawyer for Edge said her client was a classical musician, playing the saxophone and piano and living in Italy and other countries overseas.
He was dux of his school, a Bachelor of Arts with honours and had studied philosophy.
But substance abuse issues led to mental health concerns.
His main problems currently are alcohol and homelessness.
"After this period in custody he's now reached pretty close to the bottom of the barrel," she said.
