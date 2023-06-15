The Standard
Warrnambool man, 36, pleads guilty to causing $30,000 criminal damage

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:35am, first published 7:25am
An offender threw a jar of pickles through a window during a damage spree. This is a file image.
An offender has admitted throwing a jar of pickles and a beer bottle through CBD windows, causing $31,500 damage.

