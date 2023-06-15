An offender has admitted throwing a jar of pickles and a beer bottle through CBD windows, causing $31,500 damage.
Christopher Gary Scott, 36, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to 10 charges including causing criminal damage.
He moved to Warrnambool to get better mental health treatment and address his issues.
A lawyer said her client's mental health had spiralled downwards, he was assaulted and eventually moved to Warrnambool, where he has been able to stabilise.
A report indicated Scott was now calm, controlled, stable and no longer an acute risk of offending.
"He knows he needs continued treatment," the lawyer said.
Scott was bailed to a sentencing hearing on July 13 with the condition he follow the direction of mental health practitioners.
The court was told that between 5pm on October 12 and 1am the next morning, Scott smashed windows in the Morwell central business district.
He kicked out at the Bank Of Australia, causing $30,000 damage when at ATM did not process a transaction.
At a Morwell fish and chip shop he used a trolley to smash a $500 window.
Then at an employment agency he threw a glass jar of pickles through a window, causing another $500 damage.
In late August he threw a beer bottle through a window at the Latrobe Hotel before damaging the passenger side of a parked car.
Scott was bailed to appear at court in mid November but did not show up, before handing himself in to Warrnambool police on May 12.
Scott admitted prior court appearances and has a long and complex mental health history.
