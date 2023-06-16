The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Push to fast-track mental health support in Hamilton

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 16 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lee-Ann and Matt Elmes are advocating for more mental health support in Hamilton after losing their son in a car accident three weeks ago.
Lee-Ann and Matt Elmes are advocating for more mental health support in Hamilton after losing their son in a car accident three weeks ago.

After losing her son in a tragic car crash, Hamilton's Lee-Ann Elmes is on a mission to see more mental health support for young people in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.