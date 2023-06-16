After losing her son in a tragic car crash, Hamilton's Lee-Ann Elmes is on a mission to see more mental health support for young people in the region.
Mrs Elmes said she was willing to travel to parliament house to make her voice heard. "Something has to be done. We can't sit around and do nothing. Enough is enough," she said.
Her son Josh, 15, died alongside three others when the car he was in hit a tree at Bochara three weeks ago. Another was seriously injured.
Mrs Elmes said it felt like it had taken the loss of her son to start getting some action on addressing the gap in mental health services in Hamilton.
She has met with Wannon MP Dan Tehan, Lowan MP Emma Kealy as well as Southern Grampians Shire about the lack of mental health services, and the need for a youth drop-in centre.
Headspace is set to begin offering its services in Hamilton from December, but Mrs Elmes wants to see it happen before then.
Brophy Family and Youth Services Francis Broekman said it had "fast tracked" getting Headspace workers on the ground sooner and was now recruiting for seven full-time staff.
He said Brophy had put a call out for tradesmen and businesses to prioritise the renovations for its new location so it could move in sooner. Mr Broekman said Brophy had been advocating to get Headspace to Hamilton for five years. "We're really keen to try and set up the centre as quickly as possible," he said.
Mrs Elmes said she was advocating for a youth drop-in centre - staffed by a social worker or mental health worker - where young people could come anytime for support rather than running around at night.
She said she wanted it to be a place where kids could go to and know they were safe.
Mrs Elmes said she was still in talks with authorities about where it could go and how it could be staffed and funded.
Hamilton mayor David Robertson said the council supported the idea but it was working through having the right model for the long-term.
Mrs Elmes said Hamilton needed more mental health services with Josh having faced lengthy waits of six to eight months to get the help he needed.
"We don't have enough services in town. We don't have enough psychologists in town, we don't have enough therapists to help the kids."
And the ones that are there are booked out, she said.
At first they couldn't get in anywhere to get help for Josh and the only mental health support they could get was a Zoom meeting with someone based out of town, but he wouldn't talk to someone online.
She said that when they were finally able to see a paediatrician earlier this year, Josh was diagnosed with ADHD and was able to get medication to help.
The long wait for help has left her questioning whether had Josh got help sooner maybe he wouldn't have died in the accident.
"If his mental health was sorted and he'd got onto other medications at night time... maybe he wouldn't have been in that car. I don't know," she said.
That's why she is pushing so hard to get action in Hamilton and it is her way of making sure other parents and children don't have to go through what they have.
"It's keeping me going," she said.
"It's not just for other kids, I've got two other young kids myself. What's out there for them?"
Mrs Elmes said she would also like to see more incentives for people to take up mental health courses.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
