Merrivale's midfield, already the envy of the competition, will be even fiercer against Old Collegians on Saturday thanks to the return of one of the competition's genuine stars.
Tigers coach Josh Sobey confirmed reigning J.A Esam Medallist Blair McCutcheon would come into the top side for his first game of the Warrnambool and District league season. McCutcheon originally departed the club in the off-season after a move to Darwin.
"He (McCutcheon) is really keen to get amongst the boys," Sobey said. "He's really enjoyed his travels...
"Deep down he loves his footy and loves this group so I think he'll fit in quite nicely. It's been his home for four or five years now so he understands the system and the people and what we're trying to do. So I can't see it taking him too long to get involved."
Sobey also said the side would welcome back midfielder Colby Rix, defender Sean Barnes, Hamish Gurry and potentially prolific goal-kicker Nathan Krepp.
Krepp slotted four goals for the Tigers' reserves outfit last round, his first game since suffering an ankle injury with the senior side in round one.
"He was able to recover quite well, get through a Sunday recovery session and then through Tuesday, so as long as he gets through tonight we'd like to see him out there on Saturday," Sobey said.
The Warriors will have Jarryd Cust (unavailable round 10) and Sam Walker (injury) return while mid/half-back Eleas Kalfas will play his first senior game of the campaign after sustaining an injury during pre-season.
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke confirmed gun key forward Lucas Boyd would play on Saturday against South Rovers after missing round 10 while Henry Kenna (groin) would exit.
Dennington is nursing a heavy injury toll from its round 10 clash with Timboon Demons.
Josh Keane (concussion), Jack Noonan (ankle), Ben Thornton (ankle), Leigh McKane (back) are due to miss Saturday's game against Russells Creek while Luke Pearson is unavailable.
Dogs mentor Leigh Anderson said experienced contributor Daniel Threlfall would play his first match since round four while Tyler Duynhoven comes back in alongside Joe Heffernan.
Under 18 talent Jaxon Keay will play his first senior game of the season, with assistant coach Matt Farmer also to pull on the boots for the Dogs.
Panmure has just the one out for its game against Allansford, with Luke Gavin unavailable. The Cats will be without Dylan Chapman (unavailable) and Ruben Swan (rested).
Nirranda will be without forward pairing Jared Matheson (hamstring) and Dylan Lees (knee) against Timboon Demons. Blues coach Nick Couch said Max Primmer might return depending whether he gets the all clear from the doctor for a concussion.
Couch said it would be up to skipper Reagan Nutting whether he returned from injury on Saturday but as of Thursday afternoon he was "highly doubtful".
Demons coach Marcus Hickey said Sam Newey would come into his side for Craig Dower (hamstring).
Heffernan out.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Merrivale Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, S.Barnes, W.Hinkley
HB: J.Gleeson, A.Campbell, O.Doukas
C: B.Hancocks, S.Gleeson, T.Stephens
HF: H.Gurry, J.Brooks, J.Johnstone
F: D.Weir, N.Krepp, J.Wilson
R: J.Porter, M.Hausler, T.Porter
Int: Z.Neave, B.Bell, C.Rix, H.Owen, B. McCutcheon
Old Collegians Seniors
B: H.White, B.Brooks, D.Gleeson
HB: J.Lucas, N.Wallace, E.Kalfas
C: J.Creed, J.Cleaver, J.Cust
HF: T.Lewis, J.Dunne, I.Williams
F: R.Fox, C.Barby, J.Brooks
R: J.Bateman, S.Walker, F.Williamson-Loft
Int: P.Lawler, C.Duro, J.Zippel, H.Hall
Nirranda Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: B.Poole, L.Weel, C.Wagstaff
HB: I.Stephens, B.Harkness, J.Irving
C: L.Irving, D.Willsher
HF: J.Matthews, J.Couch, J.Lee
F: J.Primmer, B.Kew, M.Primmer
R: J.Willsher, J.Walsh, J.Paulin
Int: T.Dalton, H.Giblin, T.Coates
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: I.Arundell, L.Smith, C.Dower
HB: C.Trotter, K.Delaney, H.Stansfield
C: O.Stansfield, A.Hunt, L.Rosolin
HF: S.Harkness, N.Deppeler, B.Harding
F: E.White, T.Hunt, M.Hickey
R: S.Negrello, M.Wallace, B.Newey
Int: H.Whiting, C.McKenzie, S.Newey, L.Alsop
Allansford Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: B.Lee, T.Membrey, J.Kirkwood
HB: B.Hunger, B.Edge, A.Gordon
C: K.Jans, D.Finnigan, B.Williams
HF: L.Read, C.McLean, C.Day
F: R.Hare, M.Gristede, F.Gleeson
R: Z.Jamieson, B.Coutts, Z.Mungean
Int: D.Chapman, K.Gordon, W.Parry
Panmure Seniors
B: N.Keane, J.Parsons, T.Wright
HB: L.Kew, M.Colbert, Z.Reeves
C: T.Murnane, L.McLeod, L.Gavin
HF: J.Dalton, L.Lyons, Z.Ledin
F: D.Moloney, H.Turnham, C.Bant
R: T.Gardiner, S.Mahony, H.Searle
Int: R.Rattley, J.Norton, D.Bourke, J.Moloney
South Rovers Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
South Rovers Seniors
B: T.Bishop, J.Morton, R.Hehir
HB: J.Harvey, S.Wilde, B.Oates
C: J.Higgins, M.Picken, M.Edwards
HF: B.Fedley, P.Higgins, J.Bell
F: B.Turland, T.Ryan, C.Britten
R: S.Williams, J.Fedley, B.Bushell
Int: K.Lenehan, J.Dalton, D.Dews
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Evans, J.Brooks, J.Larcombe
HB: O.Curran, N.Castersen, T.McKenzie
C: E.Lee, J.Dillon, J.Moloney
HF: T.Glennen, D.Barbary
F: D.Vick, C.Kavanagh, R.O'Connor
R: S.Uwland, F.Beasley, J.Wallace
Int: B.Moloney, P.Baker, T.Henderson, M.Wyss
Dennington Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: T.Noonan, W.Fogarty, J.Turner
HB: B.Barton, T.Lee, L.Campbell-Gavin
C: E.Dowd, D.Paton, T.Fitzgerald
HF: J.Keay, T.Duynhoven, B.Baker
F: J.Baker, N.Alexandrou, M.Craig
R: M.Farmer, D.Threlfall, J.Garner
Int: J.Woodall, J.Douglas, J.Hamilton, J.Heffernan
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Finlayson, J.Edwards, R.Cooke
HB: L.MacKley, T.Wason, Z.Welsford
C: D.Morris, M.Noonan, P.Brady
HF: S.Brady, T.Smith, D.Herbertson
F: D.Burns, T.Lovett, B.Hewett
R: L.McLeod, G.McLeod, P.Chatfield
Int: C.Templeton, N.Onthaisong, L.Droste, J.Chatfield
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.