LIAM Osborne took another step in his basketball journey when he accepted an assistant coaching role with the Warrnambool Seahawks.
The point guard is working with head coach Alex Gynes and fellow assistant Jono Carroll to guide the team towards Big V playoffs in 2023.
Osborne, 24, had mentored Warrnambool junior squad teams in the past but is now juggling playing and coaching duties.
"Alex came to me and wanted me to be an assistant under him and with Jono and I thought about it and thought 'why not?'," he said.
"It is different feel on the game - it's completely different to just being a player.
"You are more locked into the game. You don't get to sit back and relax, you're always thinking about something or watching that guy or this guy."
Osborne said the role was a learning curve.
"The two games I've had to run the bench we lost - not really a good record," he laughed.
"But I think I have a pretty good IQ of the game."
Osborne, who works for a farm machinery company, said the Seahawks, who sit second on the ladder with nine wins and four losses, were feeling refreshed after the bye. The host seventh-placed Coburg Giants on Saturday night.
"Coming off the tough loss against Shepparton up there, it's good to have a bye after a big, long road trip," he said.
"It was a good wake up call, just going down to them being on top of the ladder and all. We had our chances.
"Tuesday night training was good - everyone was up and about about where we are and what we have to go (in the season)."
Osborne said the Seahawks' evenness had been a catalyst for their form.
"Everyone does their job, that's why we're at the top-end of the table," he said.
"(Import) JP (Pollydore) is just another level - he's probably too good for this division. Alex is a big key, he can free up Ollie (Bidmade) a bit and Ollie's probably been our most consistent player.
"He's probably got the worst role in our team - he's playing on the best player on the other team week in, week out."
Tip-off is at 7pm while the Mermaids have the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.