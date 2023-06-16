Soaring building costs and long wait times for construction has seen some blocks of land purchased by Warrnambool residents put back on the market.
It's an emerging trend that one real estate agent said he could see it happening more as interest rates, rents and the cost of living continued to put pressure on household budgets.
Brian Hancock, of Brian O'Halloran and Co Real Estate, said the last block of land he sold was a resale but he was not seeing it in great numbers just yet.
He said builders and contractors had two years' work in front of them for projects that were already signed up.
"If the quotes are coming back and they're mortally higher than what the vendor can afford, I think you'll see the reselling of the lots," he said.
Harris and Wood Real Estate sales representative Tom Symons said "some" owners were now starting to sell off the blocks they had planned to build on.
"The build costs have forced people's hands a little bit to reconsider what they are doing," Mr Symons said.
"Because the wait time to build has gone out and the build costs have gone up, it's not matching up with people's timelines."
He said some land owners were choosing to stay where they were rather than build, or renovate what they had.
"If they've got their own house already, they're making do with what they've got and improving their own house as opposed to building a whole new one," Mr Symons said.
He said there was "absolutely" more blocks on the market than this time last year with new estates opening up. "People still want to build, it's just in comparison to what the prices were 12 months ago it has probably eased since then.
"Those blocks that are priced well are absolutely still selling."
While Warrnambool reached a point recently where there were few blocks to buy that trend had seemed to reverse, he said.
Mr Symons said Warrnambool's real estate market had seen 12 years' growth in just two years. "It's changing constantly," he said.
Mr Hancock said other blocks that people had "sitting around" for years had started to be on-sold with the cost of rates and insurance bills adding up.
"People are starting to get it in their mind that they have to tighten their belts a bit and get rid of the excess payments or mortgages that they might have," he said.
"It can be daunting."
Mr Hancock said those who sold homes in the hope of building were being hit with high rental costs while they waited. "They're not going to be in front," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
