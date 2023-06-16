The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Some owners are selling up Warrnambool blocks of land and the wait times and cost of building blow out

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some blocks of land in Warrnambool were being resold as the cost of building rises pushing owners to rethink their plans.
Some blocks of land in Warrnambool were being resold as the cost of building rises pushing owners to rethink their plans.

Soaring building costs and long wait times for construction has seen some blocks of land purchased by Warrnambool residents put back on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.