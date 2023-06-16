The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Rare block of land on market in South Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Blocks like this don't come along often'
'Blocks like this don't come along often'

A rare parcel of land in South Warrnambool with sweeping river and coastal views that could be developed into more housing blocks is expected to fetch about $1 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.