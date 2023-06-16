'Blocks like this don't come along often'

A rare parcel of land in South Warrnambool with sweeping river and coastal views that could be developed into more housing blocks is expected to fetch about $1 million.
The 1.2 hectare lot at the end of Bailey Crescent has already caught the attention of potential buyers - some who are eyeing it off as a single housing development and others who were considering further subdivison for more houses.
Harris and Wood Real Estate sales representative Tom Symons said the block had been been held by the same owners for the past 40 years.
"They've just had it as part of their property and have decided to see someone else use it," he said.
Mr Symons said the block would be suitable for two lifestyle developments or potentially more.
"But most likely a small development," he said.
There's not many comparable sites like it and hard to see any more coming on the market soon.- Tom Symons
"It's not really conducive to any more than two or three blocks.
"It gets good views facing west.
"Small developments like that or blocks in general on small acreage don't come on the market all that often in the township.
"There's not many comparable sites like it and hard to see any more coming on the market soon."
Mr Symons said there had been a handful of inquiries - all locals - so far.
"A bit of a mix from those who want to use it as a house site or future development," he said.
The price guide for the land was $1 million with expressions of interest set to close June 19.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
