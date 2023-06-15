The Standard
Warrnambool bank branch shut due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 15 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 4:50pm
A sign on Warrnambool's Commonwealth Bank's Liebig Street branch door on Thursday stated it was closed for the day due to "unforeseen circumstances". Picture by Sean McKenna
A sign on Warrnambool's Commonwealth Bank's Liebig Street branch door on Thursday stated it was closed for the day due to "unforeseen circumstances". Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool's Commonwealth Bank branch was shut unexpectedly on Thursday.

