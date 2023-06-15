Warrnambool's Commonwealth Bank branch was shut unexpectedly on Thursday.
A sign on the Liebig Street branch door stated the closure was due to "unforeseen circumstances" with unplanned staff shortages responsible for the move.
In a statement to The Standard, CBA said "on occasion" some of its branches experienced unplanned staff shortages and "may need to close for a brief period".
"If this unfortunately occurs, we let customers know via a branch poster that the branch has to close for the day due to staff availability."
The sign mentioned the "closest" south-west CBA branch locations at Camperdown, which closed at 1pm, Portland and Hamilton, with all suggested towns a minimum 50-minutes' drive away.
The bank said the notice provided customers with other ways to bank, including other CBA branches, nearby Australia Post offices at Warrnambool West LPO and Warrnambool Post Shop, ATMs, phone banking and online banking.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.