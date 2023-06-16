A patient has left the Warrnambool Base Hospital feeling uncomfortable and worried for other patients after a doctor quizzed him about personal medical matters in the middle of the emergency department waiting room.
The man visited the ED on Sunday afternoon and said he told the triage nurse the nature of the medical concern that had brought him in.
He said after waiting for some time a doctor came out into the waiting room and started quizzing him and the other patients about why they had come into the ED, whether they had any other medical conditions, and if so what they were, and what kinds of medication, if any, they were taking.
The patient told The Standard his own medical complaint and history wasn't uncomfortably personal, but said it was troubling to hear other patients, especially older patients, have to give their medical history in front of a group of complete strangers.
He said he wanted to know whether the incident was standard practice for South West Healthcare, because it didn't seem right.
A SWH spokesperson said the discussion of private medical matters in the middle of the waiting room did happen from time to time.
"We apologise if a patient has felt that their privacy was not respected during their visit to our ED," the spokesperson said.
"Our staff are working hard to ensure we prioritise care in a timely manner and according to their clinical condition. Sometimes this means approaching people in the waiting room to check on them to reassess their condition."
It is not the only time in the past six months a patient has had a similar experience.
The spokesperson said the health service was working hard on its "processes".
"We will continue to work with our staff on improving all aspects of the service including the issue raised around privacy processes in the waiting area and encourage any consumers or patients who have concerns to contact us directly via our SWH feedback process," they said.
