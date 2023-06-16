THE lure of home helped Camperdown regain one of its top-line footballers in the off-season.
Now Riley Arnold is preparing for his 100th Hampden league senior game.
Arnold, 25, will celebrate the milestone against Terang Mortlake in a top-five clash at Leura Oval on Saturday.
He rejoined the club for the 2023 season after a 12-month stint in Queensland while he played for Noosa Tigers in the QAFL.
"I trained in the pre-season with Camperdown and ended up going back up to Queensland for a couple of weeks and then decided I'd rather be down here and play with Camperdown," Arnold said. "It's just closer to family and friends."
Arnold, who played in the Magpies' 2018 grand final side and has won a club best and fairest, said he was grateful to play at Leura Oval.
He joins his father Shane on the club's 100-game honour roll.
"It's unreal to play at your local club and reach 100 games pretty early in your career," he said.
"I am pretty lucky to get this many. It's a real community, you see what it's like up in Queensland with no real support and you come back to a country footy club and the whole community is around you. You go down the street during the week and everyone wants to know how you went."
Arnold, who is working as a labourer, said he enjoyed his adventure at Noosa.
His brother Billy and former Camperdown midfielder Matthew Field are still playing up north.
"It is the Queensland state league so it was good to play with some very good players and against some very good players," Arnold said.
"It rained a lot last year so we played a lot of wet games but most of the grounds up there are like the Reid (Oval), they're AFL standard grounds. You didn't have to worry about muddy grounds and heavy legs."
The utility has played a variety of positions for Camperdown but has settled in defence this season under coach Neville Swayn.
"I am that different height where you can get put wherever," Arnold said.
"I started on the wing and then went midfield-forward and started in the back line this year."
Arnold joined Brendan Richardson, Archie McBean, Luke O'Neil, Brayden Draffin, Shane Morgan and Sidney Bradshaw in defence.
"I am really enjoying it, there's a good bunch of blokes there. It's pretty much a whole new back line," he said.
"I am (providing) a little bit of leadership to a few of the younger ones around me."
Arnold said the Magpies, who sit fourth on the ladder, were a work in progress.
"The younger team is good and bad - you get a lot of confidence from that but then they can get down a little bit," he said. "Hopefully they will be confident this week against Terang. The community is getting around us, everyone is getting up for teas on Thursday nights."
Daniel Page, who came out of retirement, will play his 100th reserves game on Saturday too.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.