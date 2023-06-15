Part of Tower Hill will be transformed with a planting session this weekend.
Community group Friends of Tower Hill will be planting at a selected site on Sunday.
Joint coordinator David Turland said all of the plants would be native species.
"We've got two different types of gum trees, we've got wattles, she-oaks, there's probably half a dozen different varieties," he told The Standard.
Mr Turland said the new plants would help the ecology of the reserve.
"The spot we've chosen is just before you enter the main parking area and it's pretty bare, it's just a hill," he said.
"It's certainly going to promote habitat for wildlife and it'll help with the aesthetic of the park."
Mr Turland said the purpose of the day is to attract more volunteers to the group.
"It's really just to encourage new members to see what we do and learn a bit about the Friends of Tower Hill," he said.
The group meets once a month to do maintenance work on the reserve.
"In the planting season now, we're planting trees and grasses. Whereas in the drier parts of the year we do more mulching and weeding," Mr Turland said.
Interested volunteers should meet at the picnic area before the event and bring protective gloves, a spade and "lots of enthusiasm".
"The plan is to start at 10.30 and we'll end with a barbecue," Mr Turland said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.